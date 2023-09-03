Two sisters gang-raped during Raksha Bandhan in Chhattisgarh, BJP leader’s son among 10 held

By Online Desk

Two sisters were allegedly gang-raped by 10 men while they were returning from celebrating Raksha Bandhan at the home of the older sister’s fiancé in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, on Thursday night.

The incident took place near RIMS Medical College in the state capital.

According to the police, 10 suspects, including a local BJP leader’s son, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Based on their statement, three of the accused intercepted the sisters and allegedly robbed them of cash and mobile phones. Soon, the other seven accused reached the spot on four motorcycles. The accused then took them to an isolated place away from the main road and allegedly gang-raped them.

The man accompanying the two girls was also subjected to severe physical violence.

Police apprehended all ten accused after registering a case upon.

The main accused Poonam Thakur, the son of local BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Singh, is said to have a history of criminal activities. He was recently released on bail in August.

The gang-rape occurred at the time when the President of India was on a two-day visit to the state.

Two sisters were allegedly gang-raped by 10 men while they were returning from celebrating Raksha Bandhan at the home of the older sister’s fiancé in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, on Thursday night. The incident took place near RIMS Medical College in the state capital. According to the police, 10 suspects, including a local BJP leader’s son, have been arrested in connection with the case. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Based on their statement, three of the accused intercepted the sisters and allegedly robbed them of cash and mobile phones. Soon, the other seven accused reached the spot on four motorcycles. The accused then took them to an isolated place away from the main road and allegedly gang-raped them. The man accompanying the two girls was also subjected to severe physical violence. Police apprehended all ten accused after registering a case upon. The main accused Poonam Thakur, the son of local BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Singh, is said to have a history of criminal activities. He was recently released on bail in August. The gang-rape occurred at the time when the President of India was on a two-day visit to the state.