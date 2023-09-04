Home Nation

Assam girl gang-raped, murdered; four arrested

Based on preliminary investigation and statements of locals, four people, including a minor, were arrested and further investigation is underway, the ASP said.

By PTI

DIBRUGARH: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Assam's Dibrugarh district, following which four people, including a minor, were arrested, police said.

The incident took place in Dhekeri Gaon in Banipur area of Dibrugarh town on Sunday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Papori Chetia said.

"The girl hailed from Makum in Tinsukia district and was staying with a woman for the last three months. We received information that the girl had hanged herself. However, upon reaching the spot, our team found the body lying on the bed, which raised suspicion," she said.

Based on preliminary investigation and statements of locals, four people, including a minor, were arrested and further investigation is underway, the ASP said.

The four arrested people are also locals, she said.

Chetia said forensic samples have been collected from the house where the body was found and have been sent for laboratory tests, while the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

"We are ascertaining the complete facts. But we have arrested four people in the case so far. One of them is a minor," she added.

