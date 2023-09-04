Assam IPS officer, others arrested in extortion case

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has arrested an IPS officer in an alleged extortion case.

The accused, Siddhartha Buragohain, was serving as the Superintendent of Police of Bajali when the alleged attempt to extort a businessman from the western Assam district was made.

Recently, the CID had summoned Buragohain to grill him. The police conducted a search operation at his residence on Sunday night, followed by his arrest on Monday.

He was transferred out to the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati immediately after the businessman had lodged a complaint with the CID.

Earlier, eight others, including an Additional SP, her husband and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were arrested in the case.

On September 1, Director General of Police GP Singh had said the police headquarters received a complaint of demand for money by some police officers of Bajali in the first week of August.

He said subsequently, the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption cell was directed to lay a trap but it could not succeed since the police officers were careful.

“However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On the basis of this, a criminal case was registered on August 31,” Singh had said.

A relative had alleged earlier that the businessman was taken to the local police station and beaten up by the cops.

After the case came to light, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told journalists that the DGP had been given complete authority to go after any personnel found abusing the public in any manner.

