Encounter breaks out during search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Exchange of fire was underway when the last reports were received and efforts are on to neutralise the two terrorists.

Published: 04th September 2023 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu.

Representational image of security personnel after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during a search and cordon operation in a remote area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the besieged Gali Sohab village in the Tuli area.

The search operation was launched this afternoon after police received specific information about the presence of two terrorists in the area, he said.

Singh said the exchange of fire was underway when the last reports were received and efforts are on to neutralise the two terrorists.

