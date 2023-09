FIR filed against Editors Guild members, they're trying to 'create more clashes' in Manipur: CM

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that his government has filed an FIR against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India, and accused them of trying to create more clashes in the state which is rocked by ethnic strifes for nearly four months.

The Editors Guild recently claimed that the media's reports on the ethnic violence in Manipur were one-sided and accused the state leadership of being partisan.

"The state government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur," Singh said.

Those booked are the President of the Editors Guild Seema Mustafa, and three members - Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.

Guha, Bhushan and Kapoor visited the state last month to study media reportage of the ethnic violence.

The chief minister also said that they should have met the representatives of "all communities" and "not some sections only" before coming to a conclusion.

