Home Nation

FIR filed against Editors Guild members, they're trying to 'create more clashes' in Manipur: CM

The Editors Guild recently claimed that the media's reports on the ethnic violence in Manipur were one-sided and accused the state leadership of being partisan.

Published: 04th September 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that his government has filed an FIR against the president and three members of the Editors Guild of India, and accused them of trying to create more clashes in the state which is rocked by ethnic strifes for nearly four months.

The Editors Guild recently claimed that the media's reports on the ethnic violence in Manipur were one-sided and accused the state leadership of being partisan.

"The state government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur," Singh said.

Those booked are the President of the Editors Guild Seema Mustafa, and three members - Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Four months after ethnic violence, Manipur lies 'forgotten' by Centre, alleges Congress

Guha, Bhushan and Kapoor visited the state last month to study media reportage of the ethnic violence.

The chief minister also said that they should have met the representatives of "all communities" and "not some sections only" before coming to a conclusion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biren Singh Editors Guild FIR Manipur violence Ethnic violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp