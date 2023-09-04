Home Nation

Flight attendant found dead in Mumbai apartment; police register murder case

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old woman flight attendant has been found dead in an apartment in Mumbai following which police have registered a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Rupal Ogrey, hailed from Chhattisgarh and came to Mumbai in April for training with Air India, the official said.

She was found dead late Sunday night in a flat at N G Complex on Krishanlal Marwah Marg in the Marol area of suburban Andheri, he said The Powai police have registered a murder case against an unidentified person and multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprit, the official said.

During the probe, the police found the woman resided in the flat along with her sister and the latter's boyfriend, but the duo left for their native place eight days back.

The police have now informed them about the incident, the official said.

After the woman did not pick up calls from her family members, they rang up their local friends in Mumbai and asked them to go to her flat.

When the family's local friends went there, they found the flat locked from inside and there was no response to the doorbell.

Later, they contacted the Powai police and with their help opened the flat using a duplicate key, the official said.

The woman was found lying with her throat slit.

She was immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

On the basis of primary information, the police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the official said, adding a probe into the case.

