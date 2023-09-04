India will be a developed nation by 2047, says Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week before he hosts world leaders at the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exuded confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047, when there will be no place for corruption, casteism and communalism. “The Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas model that has shown the way in India can also be a guiding principle for the welfare of the world,” he said in an interview to a news agency.

PM Modi said India’s economic growth is a natural byproduct of his nine-year-old government’s political stability as well as the government’s trust in people. “Irrespective of the size of the GDP, every voice matters,” he said in an interview to PTI. Taking a jibe at the UPA government, the PM said the Congress-led government had no faith in people’s potential.

He said India is poised to become the third biggest economy. “For a long time in world history, India was one of the top economies of the world. Later, due to the impact of colonization of various kinds, our global footprint was reduced. But, now India is again on the rise. The speed with which we jumped five spots, from the 10th largest economy to the fifth largest in less than a decade has conveyed the fact that India means business,” PM Modi asserted.

Citing the rise in the number of unicorns, Modi said India is now the third largest start-up hub in the world. As for the Indian space sector, he said the world has acknowledged India’s contribution. In his reply to a query on India’s backing for inclusion of Africa in G20, he said Africa is ‘top priority’ for India and that India works for the inclusion of those whose voices are not being heard. “Many positive impacts are coming out of India’s G20 Presidency. Some of them are very close to my heart,” Modi said.

