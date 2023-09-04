Mechanised farming in limbo, need to expedite it, says parliamentary panel

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A report of a parliamentary committee attached to the agricultural ministry has said that the government has been clueless about farm mechanisation which has impacted the agricultural policy and productivity, adversely affecting farmers’ income. It has not done any formal study to assess the farm mechanisation in the country, the report says.

However, a proposal by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to assess farm mechanisation has been pending with the agriculture ministry for the last two years. The parliamentary standing committee report, released in August, states the government does not know the gaps in the farm mechanisation process. It has negatively impacted agricultural productivity, adding to the economic burden on small and marginal farmers.

The Bhopal-based Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering (CIAE) of ICAR sent a proposal to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in 2021. There has been no development so far on it.

“A nationwide study is yet to be made to make a proper plan based on the need and gap in farm mechanisation, especially small and marginal farmers,” said CIAE director CR Mehta, adding, “Our institute had sent the proposal to hold a nationwide sample survey in line with the agriculture census.”

India has more than 86% of small and marginal farmers having less than 2 hectares of land. These farmers are not in a position to buy huge farm equipment. Also, they do not find appropriate machines for small holdings. It has led to an increase in their investment in seeds, fertilisers labour costs and time, the report said.

Machines help in improvement in the rate of seed germination, saving time, managing weeds, increasing cropping intensity and over-yields. Meanwhile, the report, ‘Research and Development in Farm Mechanization for Small and Marginal Farmers in the Country’, states the overall agriculture mechanisation level of the country is 47%, comparatively lower than that of other developing countries such as China (59.5%) and Brazil (75%).

However, the Indian farm mechanization data is not accurate so there is no plan in place to address the gap.

“The number given by the committee report is of secondary sources,” said Mehta. “Reports based on secondary sources give sense but do not help in chalking out plan and action,” he further said. Mostly agri-machinery suppliers sponsored such studies.

Table: Agricultural Mechanization in India leads to saving in farming activities:

Farming activities Saving rate Seed 15- 20% fertilizer 15-20% improvement in germination rate 7-25% saving in time 20-30% weed 20-40% labour 20-30%, increase in cropping intensity 5-20% increase in crop yield 13-23%

