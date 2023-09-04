Mission Chhattisgarh: Rahul connects with youth, masses

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With Assembly polls around the corner, the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh has intensified its efforts to reach out to young voters. The party is holding interactive sessions with the youth about their aspirations. On Saturday Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exhorted the youth to participate in the state’s political journey through the ‘Rajiv Yuva Mitan Sammelan’ in the state capital Raipur.

The theme of such gatherings is to focus on the youth to make them a significant player in the nation’s growth story. Rahul took the occasion on Saturday to impress upon the youth on the implied consequences of their participation in politics such as their engagement with greater responsibility in the state’s growth trajectory. “The Congress wishes to open the door of politics for you,” he told the gathering.

The Congress leader talked about spreading the message of love and brotherhood among the citizens. He also shared his concerns over the escalating hostility in society to divide the people. “The youth have the potential to bring about change that the country needs. They should be made aware of the growing politics of hatred,” said Shikha Bharadwaj, who attended the event.

According to an estimate over 25% of the state’s population comprises youngsters aged between 18 and 25 years. Those who attended the Sammelan appreciated Rahul’s remarks that in Chhattisgarh, most youths had working skills that could be in sync with national demands. “Every small industry should get the right support of bank linkage and youth-oriented policies. Besides, the state is centrally located in the country. It should then be ideally placed to become the country’s logistical centre,” said Gandhi.

“Rahul’s ideas, if pursued by the government, will boost the scope of employment,” said a participant. “His idea about the importance of youth’s participation in the political process should be welcomed by all,” said the participant. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also interacted with the first-time voters and asked them to join politics with the belief that only good governments can ensure a better system to prevail. There are 4.44 lakh new voters in 1.97 crore electors in the state. The CM also had dialogue sessions with the youth under ‘Bhent Mulakat’ (public interaction) programme in all five divisions of the state to gain a better understanding of the issues concerning the youth and their achievements.

