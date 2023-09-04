Not a single communal riot in UP in last 6.5 years, crime rate down: CM Yogi Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath claimed on Monday that the 'double engine' government had won the trust of womenfolk of the state on the issue of safety and security. Addressing an event -- 'UP Rising: 10 Saal 10 Changes', he said that Uttar Pradesh had experienced a significant drop in crime rate without any communal flare-up during the past six-and-a-half years.

“Today, the state enjoys a safer environment, reinforced by official figures given by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) iterating the decline in crime under various categories,” CM Yogi said. He further declared that during the 2022 elections, his government’s track record in maintaining law and order in the state played an important role in securing a resounding two-thirds majority.

“Today, a big chunk of the population in the state has an increased sense of security. Women can confidently travel alone throughout the state without fear, signifying the success of our government in gaining the trust of Aadhi Aabadi (half of the population),” he said.

CM Yogi highlighted the significant transformation of the state since 2017. “During the past six-and-a-half years, our government has successfully changed the perception of UP from being a backward state to an upcoming economy with significant growth in all sectors. Uttar Pradesh no longer carries the burden of negative stereotypes. Instead, it is moving ahead on a positive trajectory,” he maintained.

He also attributed the changing perception of India globally, as a prominent force to reckon with, to PM Modi, saying India now commands a place of pride and the world takes her with a sense of seriousness. “India, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, plays a constructive role in resolving global disputes and crises," he added.

CM Yogi said there was a sense of confidence prevailing across the country. “This confidence comes from the belief that decisions made by the country's political leadership are in the best interests of both the people and the nation,” he said.

Regarding internal security, CM Yogi mentioned that there was a time when 120 districts across the country were in the grip of Naxalism and Maoism. “However, today, these challenges are largely confined to Bastar and a few districts in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Laying stress on the significance of dialogue in democracy, CM Yogi said it was the most powerful medium capable of resolving even the biggest challenges. He acknowledged the influential role of the media in democracy. However, he cautioned that each of the four pillars – legislature, executive, judiciary and media -- has its defined boundaries and any transgression would lead to a crisis of trust.

