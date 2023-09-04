Home Nation

One labourer dead after entering drainage line in Gujarat's Surat; three others hospitalized 

The workers entered the 20-foot-deep drainage line used to draw water for farming to clear a blockage.

Published: 04th September 2023 08:15 PM

By PTI

SURAT: One person died of asphyxiation and three others fell unconscious after they entered a drainage line used to draw water for farming in Surat in Gujarat on Monday, a fire department official said.

The four labourers, who were working on a farm plot along Gauravpath Road, fell unconscious after they entered a drainage line, and one of them was declared dead at the civil hospital, in charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

"A labourer entered to clear a blockage in the 20-foot deep line used to draw water to irrigate nearby farm plots and fell unconscious. Three others with him, including a minor girl, entered one after the other to check why he was taking long to come out and they too fell unconscious," fire officer SD Dhobi said.

A fire department team rushed the four to civil hospital in unconscious state, where one of them was declared dead, officials said.

