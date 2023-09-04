PM should also talk about jobs, inflation: Opposition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Sunday lashed out at remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview. Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) questioned the government’s track record in fighting unemployment and curbing the price rise of essential commodities.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “Roads are being decorated for the G-20 Summit, but what about unemployment?” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said unemployment reached a 42-year high under PM Modi.

Reacting to Modi’s claim that his government has brought political stability, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “There is no political stability and equanimity in this country.”

