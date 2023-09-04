Home Nation

PM should also talk about jobs, inflation: Opposition

The Opposition on Sunday lashed out at remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview.  

Inflation
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Opposition on Sunday lashed out at remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview.  Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) questioned the government’s track record in fighting unemployment and curbing the price rise of essential commodities. 

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “Roads are being decorated for the G-20 Summit, but what about unemployment?”  AAP MP Sanjay Singh said unemployment reached a 42-year high under PM Modi. 
Reacting to Modi’s claim that his government has brought political stability, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, “There is no political stability and equanimity in this country.” 

  • M G Swaminathan
    Unemployment and inflation have always been there in our economy. What did Congress do in their reign for over half a century?
    3 hours ago reply

  • Dasji
    India has the largest youth population in the world; around 66 per cent of the total population (more than 808 million) is below the age of 35. Note to India: You are breeding faster than any country worldwide
    5 hours ago reply
