Ranchi Diary: It’s woman vs woman in Dumri bypoll

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

It’s woman vs woman in Dumri bypoll

It’s going to be close contest in Dumri by-poll as it is a direct face-off between JMM leader late Jagrnath Mahato’s wife Bebi Devi from INDIA bloc and AJSU’s Yasodha Devi, fielded by NDA. The by-poll, which is scheduled for September 5, was necessitated due to the death of JMM leader and former education minister Jagrnath Mahato earlier this year. Mahto, popularly known as ‘Tiger’, had secured high victory margins in 2019, securing 71,000 votes to defeat Yasodha Devi by a margin of more than 34,000 votes. JMM is capitalising on the sympathy wave, while AJSU is banking on the Modi wave.

Women hockey players selected for Asian Games

Three players from Jharkhand — Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete and Sangeeta Kumari — have been selected for the 18-member Indian women’s hockey team for 19th Asian Games. Hockey India organised a special programne in Bengaluru and announced that the team in the presence of all the officials and family members of players. Hockey India General Secretary, Bholanath Singh welcomed all the players in Bangalore. The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou in China from September 23 to October 8.

Mukhiyas doing excellent work to be felicitated

On the occasion of the foundation day of the Jharkhand State Food Commission on December 9, the Mukhiyas, who worked towards the successful implementation and monitoring of the National Food Security Act-2013, in all districts of Jharkhand state will be felicitated. The top three performing mukhiyas of each of the 24 districts will be honoured. According to an announcement made by the Chairman of Food Commission, Himanshu Shekhar Chaudhary, the criteria will be set for the selection of Mukhiyas for the first, second and third prizes of the districts. A total of eight criteria were fixed for the selection of the Mukhiya doing excellent work.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

It’s woman vs woman in Dumri bypoll It’s going to be close contest in Dumri by-poll as it is a direct face-off between JMM leader late Jagrnath Mahato’s wife Bebi Devi from INDIA bloc and AJSU’s Yasodha Devi, fielded by NDA. The by-poll, which is scheduled for September 5, was necessitated due to the death of JMM leader and former education minister Jagrnath Mahato earlier this year. Mahto, popularly known as ‘Tiger’, had secured high victory margins in 2019, securing 71,000 votes to defeat Yasodha Devi by a margin of more than 34,000 votes. JMM is capitalising on the sympathy wave, while AJSU is banking on the Modi wave. Women hockey players selected for Asian Games Three players from Jharkhand — Nikki Pradhan, Salima Tete and Sangeeta Kumari — have been selected for the 18-member Indian women’s hockey team for 19th Asian Games. Hockey India organised a special programne in Bengaluru and announced that the team in the presence of all the officials and family members of players. Hockey India General Secretary, Bholanath Singh welcomed all the players in Bangalore. The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou in China from September 23 to October 8. Mukhiyas doing excellent work to be felicitated On the occasion of the foundation day of the Jharkhand State Food Commission on December 9, the Mukhiyas, who worked towards the successful implementation and monitoring of the National Food Security Act-2013, in all districts of Jharkhand state will be felicitated. The top three performing mukhiyas of each of the 24 districts will be honoured. According to an announcement made by the Chairman of Food Commission, Himanshu Shekhar Chaudhary, the criteria will be set for the selection of Mukhiyas for the first, second and third prizes of the districts. A total of eight criteria were fixed for the selection of the Mukhiya doing excellent work.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mukesh Ranjan Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com