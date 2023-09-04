Smart helmets to help CPWD staff in supervision and decision-making work

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Work Department (CPWD) is mulling over the use of a cloud-based photo documentation system to improve communication, monitoring of projects and real-time decision-making. The staff will wear a ‘smart helmet’ equipped with a 360 degree camera and artificial intelligence (AI) system to capture real-time images, which will be transferred and uploaded on the website through a cloud-based system automatically.

The photo will be available to all managers or officials concerned via a smart phone or tablets and enable them to collaborate and deliver decision support within the shortest possible time. The agency decided to use the technology on pilot basis at two sites — under construction AIIMS, Jammu and its maintenance division in Delhi to test its ‘efficacy in effective project management.’ An office memorandum issued by the department stated that the trial period is just one month to check its viability.

According to the officials, a presentation was made before the D-G and senior officials recently in which automated 360 degree photo documentation system using cutting-edge technology including a 360° camera mounted on a smart helmet, computer vision and Al to efficiently capture the ongoing work and their analysis was demonstrated. After the presentation, the authority decided to put the technology into operation at two sites for trial.

The CPWD, a construction management department under the MoHUA, provides services from project concept to completion, consultancy and maintenance management for government offices.

Mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets enable managers to access data and control devices from anywhere and anytime. It can improve communication, collaboration and enable real time decision-making, said officials.

“Competent authority has decided to put to use this technology at two sites on pilot basis for one month free of cost, namely C/o AllMS Jammu and a maintenance division under ADG (Delhi) so as to check its worthiness and efficacy in effective project management,” read the note. In May, the D-G issued instructions to fix responsibility of the ‘erring officers’ after it was noticed that details of progress related to projects were not being uploaded in the web-based project monitoring system regularly.

