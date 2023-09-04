Home Nation

Woman scientist who lent her voice to ISRO countdowns no more

Many fondly recalled her resonating countdown from the Mission Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport during many launches.

Published: 04th September 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi (twitter.com/@DrPVVenkitakri1)

By PTI

BENGALURU: ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said here on Monday.

Valarmathi died at a Chennai hospital, the ISRO official added. Chandrayaan 3 is said to be her last countdown assignment.

Condolences poured in for Valarmathi, with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others expressing grief over her death.

Many fondly recalled her resonating countdown from the Mission Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport during many launches.

Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, former ISRO Director said, " The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta."

"Chandrayaan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams," he said in a post on X.

In his social media post, Chandrasekhar expressed grief over Valarmathi's demise.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3," the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, said. "My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO N Valarmathi Chandrayaan-3 Coundown voice

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Suresh poyithaya

    Very tragic. Pranaam ????
    2 hours ago reply

  • Om Prakash Sharma
    Om Shanti
    3 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp