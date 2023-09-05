After wife tests positive, will US President Joe Biden take COVID test on reaching Delhi for G20 Summit?

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speculation is rife on whether US President Joe Biden will be able to make it for the G20 Summit after his wife Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden has tested negative and is being closely monitored for any symptoms.

"As of now there is no indication that President Biden won’t come to India as per his original schedule," said an official from the US Embassy in Delhi. President Biden is expected to land in Delhi on September 7 and has scheduled a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8.

US First Lady Jill Biden has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is currently isolating herself at the family’s Delaware beach house.

Another question that has been doing the rounds is whether President Biden will have to undergo a COVID test if he travels to India.

"Can’t say yet whether we will have a COVID test done on him. His medical team is taking utmost care and is monitoring him regularly so we wont see any outward risk on his entering India and attending the summit if his reports say he is negative," said an official source.

Another leader who had confirmed his attendance for the G20 Summit and is indisposed is German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who suffered an eye injury whilst he was jogging. He is wearing a patch over his eye. However, this will have no impact on his schedule for the G20 Summit as he is fit to travel.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador skipping it, Indian officials are hopeful of seeing President Biden disembark from Air Force One and kickstart the first bilateral meeting, a day before the G20 Summit.

