Bhagwat to attend RSS meet in Pune

NEW DELHI: A three-day RSS meeting will begin from September 14 in Pune to deliberate on national security and economy, among others, Sangh sources said. According to a statement by RSS’ Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar, Sangh chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale along with five Sarkaryavah and key officials of the Sangh will attend the meeting.

The ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ (All India Coordination Meeting) will come up four days after the G20 Summit in Delhi and months ahead of Assembly polls in some crucial Hindi-belt states. It is believed that senior RSS functionaries along with RSS-inspired officials drawn from various organisations will have wider discussions on poll strategies.

Discussions on the high-pitched elections involving INDIA bloc partners and the ruling NDA will likely focus on BJP’s strengths and weaknesses. BJP chief JP Nadda may attend the meeting along with BJP (Organisational) national general secretary BL Santosh and Sunil Bansal. The RSS is called as the BJP’s ideological mentor.

Sunil Ambekar said key officials of about 36 RSS-inspired organisations will also attend the meeting. “These outfits include the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidayarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kissan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Seva Bharati, Sanskar-Bharti, and the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad,” Ambekar said.

In 2022, the RSS’s All India Coordination Meeting was held in Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Ambekar said that the participants would discuss their experience and activities in various aspects of social life. “Apart from the current national scenario, there will be extensive discussions on important issues related to social harmony, environment, family values, service works, economy and national security,” Ambekar said. Discussions will focus on activities that will aid social transformation.

The RSS holds its coordination meeting once a year. This year’s meeting also assumes significance in the wake of a debate on ‘One nation, one election.’ The saffron organisation’s ideas will also partly reflect the thinking of the BJP-led NDA government.

On September 2 RSS chief Bhagwat said, “Hindustan (India) is a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and this is a fact. Ideologically, all Bharatiyas (Indians) are Hindus and Hindus mean all Bharatiyas. All those who are in India are related to Hindu culture, Hindu ancestors and Hindu land, nothing other than these,” the Sangh chief said at the inauguration of “Madhukar Bhavan”, the new building of a Marathi daily.

Bhagwat’s claim is one he has made before. In December 2022, he said all people of India are Hindus and that whoever considers India home is a Hindu, irrespective of religion. He also urged the media to participate in nation-building. “Media should aim to build the society to make the country a world power,” he said.

