Home Nation

Chouhan offers prayers at Mahakal temple, seeks rain

Just a few hours after holding a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Sunday evening on the situation arising out of rain deficit in the state, the CM travelled to the holy city Ujjain.

Published: 05th September 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on a temple run in two separate parts of the poll-bound state on Monday. He began the day by offering special prayers ‘Maharudra Anushthan’ at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain for revival of rains.

A few hours later he travelled to Niwari district of Bundelkhand region, where he performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Raja Lok temple corridor at the equally famous Ram Raja Temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Orchha town.

Just a few hours after holding a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Sunday evening on the situation arising out of rain deficit in the state, the CM travelled to the holy city Ujjain where he performed the special Maharudra Anushthan under supervision of 66 priests at the temple.

“I’ve prayed for revival of rains to save the kharif crops in the state. Owing to scanty rains in August, the demand for electricity which normally stood at 8000-9000 MW in September has shot up to over 15,000 MW daily. One of our teams is in Delhi to arrange additional electricity to meet the rising demand for electricity in MP. We’ll do our best in helping the cause of our farmers. Directions have been issued to ensure release of water for farmers from dams, reservoirs and canals where water is available in sufficient quantity,” Chouhan told journalists in Ujjain.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, entire state has reported 19% below normal rainfall between June 1 and September 4. Out of the total 53 districts, 48 districts have received 2% to 47% below normal rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Maharudra Anushthan Mahakal Temple Ujjain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp