Chouhan offers prayers at Mahakal temple, seeks rain

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on a temple run in two separate parts of the poll-bound state on Monday. He began the day by offering special prayers ‘Maharudra Anushthan’ at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain for revival of rains.

A few hours later he travelled to Niwari district of Bundelkhand region, where he performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Raja Lok temple corridor at the equally famous Ram Raja Temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Orchha town.

Just a few hours after holding a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Sunday evening on the situation arising out of rain deficit in the state, the CM travelled to the holy city Ujjain where he performed the special Maharudra Anushthan under supervision of 66 priests at the temple.

“I’ve prayed for revival of rains to save the kharif crops in the state. Owing to scanty rains in August, the demand for electricity which normally stood at 8000-9000 MW in September has shot up to over 15,000 MW daily. One of our teams is in Delhi to arrange additional electricity to meet the rising demand for electricity in MP. We’ll do our best in helping the cause of our farmers. Directions have been issued to ensure release of water for farmers from dams, reservoirs and canals where water is available in sufficient quantity,” Chouhan told journalists in Ujjain.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, entire state has reported 19% below normal rainfall between June 1 and September 4. Out of the total 53 districts, 48 districts have received 2% to 47% below normal rainfall.

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on a temple run in two separate parts of the poll-bound state on Monday. He began the day by offering special prayers ‘Maharudra Anushthan’ at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain for revival of rains. A few hours later he travelled to Niwari district of Bundelkhand region, where he performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Raja Lok temple corridor at the equally famous Ram Raja Temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Orchha town. Just a few hours after holding a high-level meeting in Bhopal on Sunday evening on the situation arising out of rain deficit in the state, the CM travelled to the holy city Ujjain where he performed the special Maharudra Anushthan under supervision of 66 priests at the temple.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I’ve prayed for revival of rains to save the kharif crops in the state. Owing to scanty rains in August, the demand for electricity which normally stood at 8000-9000 MW in September has shot up to over 15,000 MW daily. One of our teams is in Delhi to arrange additional electricity to meet the rising demand for electricity in MP. We’ll do our best in helping the cause of our farmers. Directions have been issued to ensure release of water for farmers from dams, reservoirs and canals where water is available in sufficient quantity,” Chouhan told journalists in Ujjain. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal, entire state has reported 19% below normal rainfall between June 1 and September 4. Out of the total 53 districts, 48 districts have received 2% to 47% below normal rainfall.