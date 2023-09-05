Crime rate down, no riots in UP in last 6 years, says Yogi

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Addressing an event — ‘UP Rising: 10 Saal 10 Changes’ — CM Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had experienced a significant drop in crime rate without any communal flare-up during the past six and a half years.

“Today, the state enjoys a safer environment, reinforced by official figures given by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) iterating the decline in crime under various categories”, Yogi said. He further underlined the fact that during the 2022 elections, his government’s track record in maintaining law and order in the state played an important role in securing a resounding two-thirds majority.

“Today, a big chunk of population in the state has an increased sense of security. Today, women can confidently travel alone throughout the state without fear, signifying the success of our government in gaining the trust of half of the population,” he added.

Yogi highlighted the significant transformation of the state since 2017. “Our government has successfully changed the perception of UP from being a backward state to an upcoming economy,” he added.

