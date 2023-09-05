Gurugram cops bust drug cartel, recover Rs 32 lakh

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: The Special Task Force of Haryana Police arrested a suspected member of an international drug smuggling racket and recovered narcotics worth at least Rs 32 lakh, officials said on Monday.The police also seized a car from the accused, identified as Satish.

A Special Task Force (STF) officer said the police, acting on a tip-off, erected a barricade at Palwal-Tappal Road late on Sunday. When Satish arrived at the barricade, he was signalled to stop but he tried to flee.

The police, however, caught up with Satish and arrested him. They recovered 23.50 kilogrammes of sulfa and 2.60 kilogrammes of opium from him, the officer added.

Satish, a resident of Hansi in Hisar district, was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Act, the police said.The value of the seized drug in the international market is is around Rs 32 lakh.

GURUGRAM: The Special Task Force of Haryana Police arrested a suspected member of an international drug smuggling racket and recovered narcotics worth at least Rs 32 lakh, officials said on Monday.The police also seized a car from the accused, identified as Satish. A Special Task Force (STF) officer said the police, acting on a tip-off, erected a barricade at Palwal-Tappal Road late on Sunday. When Satish arrived at the barricade, he was signalled to stop but he tried to flee. The police, however, caught up with Satish and arrested him. They recovered 23.50 kilogrammes of sulfa and 2.60 kilogrammes of opium from him, the officer added. Satish, a resident of Hansi in Hisar district, was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Act, the police said.The value of the seized drug in the international market is is around Rs 32 lakh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });