Kolkata Diary: Only 24 get training in green fireworks

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

Only 24 get training in green fireworks

Only 24 persons have received primary training from the nationally designated agency to manufacture green fireworks in Bengal, said an official of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. It came to light shortly after CM Mamata Banerjee had called for the mass production of green fireworks after an explosion in an illegal firework manufacturing unit in North 24 Parganas in which eight persons were killed. According to state pollution board, only seven units have got clearance. Manufacturing bodies said it is unlikely that green fireworks will be produced before festivals.

Second Hooghly bridge to be shut for 4 months

One of the four lanes of the second Hooghly bridge, popularly known as Vidyasagar Setu, will remain shut to traffic for four months from November to replace 16 holding down cables of the structure, the West Bengal government has decided. At a meeting in Nabanna, the state secretariat, which was presided by chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi and attended by senior police officers and Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), which maintains the structure, it was decided that cable replacement work will begin from November 1. The second bridge has 152 cables.

Mayor seeks report from KMC on waterlogging

Kolkata’s mayor Firhad Hakim asked for more accurate waterlogging reports from officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Hakim said he went to a place and found the area inundated and water had seeped into several houses. Many parts of the city were waterlogged following shower spells. Hakim’s move came shortly after Tarak Singh, the mayoral council in-charge of drainage, tendered his resignation after the mayor had said Singh send him reports of “no waterlogging” every day. Hakim, however, dissuaded Singh. He did not specify whether Singh sent him “no waterlogging” report on the day of his visit to the area.

Pranab mondal

Our correspondent in West Bengal

pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Only 24 get training in green fireworks Only 24 persons have received primary training from the nationally designated agency to manufacture green fireworks in Bengal, said an official of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. It came to light shortly after CM Mamata Banerjee had called for the mass production of green fireworks after an explosion in an illegal firework manufacturing unit in North 24 Parganas in which eight persons were killed. According to state pollution board, only seven units have got clearance. Manufacturing bodies said it is unlikely that green fireworks will be produced before festivals. Second Hooghly bridge to be shut for 4 months One of the four lanes of the second Hooghly bridge, popularly known as Vidyasagar Setu, will remain shut to traffic for four months from November to replace 16 holding down cables of the structure, the West Bengal government has decided. At a meeting in Nabanna, the state secretariat, which was presided by chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi and attended by senior police officers and Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), which maintains the structure, it was decided that cable replacement work will begin from November 1. The second bridge has 152 cables. Mayor seeks report from KMC on waterlogging Kolkata’s mayor Firhad Hakim asked for more accurate waterlogging reports from officials of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Hakim said he went to a place and found the area inundated and water had seeped into several houses. Many parts of the city were waterlogged following shower spells. Hakim’s move came shortly after Tarak Singh, the mayoral council in-charge of drainage, tendered his resignation after the mayor had said Singh send him reports of “no waterlogging” every day. Hakim, however, dissuaded Singh. He did not specify whether Singh sent him “no waterlogging” report on the day of his visit to the area.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pranab mondal Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com