Home Nation

NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in CPI (Maoist) case

Multiple NIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at all these eight locations which are the residential and office premises of the suspects.

Published: 05th September 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

nia_raids

National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Photo |ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case.

The raids are going on in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per official sources in the anti-terror agency, the raids were conducted early on Tuesday 'in connection with CPI (Maoist) case'.

Multiple NIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at all these eight locations which are the residential and office premises of the suspects.

Coinciding with the coordinated operations launched against the Maoists in all the Left Wing Extremist affected States in the country, this NIA's operation in close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police is yet another blow to the rebels.

NIA investigations so far have revealed that the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist), was trying to raise funds for the procurement of arms and ammunition and recruitment of new cadres to further its criminal and violent designs for reviving itself in the Magadh zone area.

They were liaising with Naxals and OWGs incarcerated in various jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in this region.

The NIA had suo-moto registered the case on December 30, 2021, and continues to investigate the matter

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp