NIA raids eight places in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in CPI (Maoist) case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations in five districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with its ongoing probe into a Naxal case.

The raids are going on in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per official sources in the anti-terror agency, the raids were conducted early on Tuesday 'in connection with CPI (Maoist) case'.

— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Multiple NIA teams carried out searches simultaneously at all these eight locations which are the residential and office premises of the suspects.

Coinciding with the coordinated operations launched against the Maoists in all the Left Wing Extremist affected States in the country, this NIA's operation in close coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police is yet another blow to the rebels.

NIA investigations so far have revealed that the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist), was trying to raise funds for the procurement of arms and ammunition and recruitment of new cadres to further its criminal and violent designs for reviving itself in the Magadh zone area.

They were liaising with Naxals and OWGs incarcerated in various jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in this region.

The NIA had suo-moto registered the case on December 30, 2021, and continues to investigate the matter

