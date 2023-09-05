Puducherry govt school students to get biscuits, bread and fruits along with milk under Breakfast scheme

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant development aimed at promoting the health and well-being of government school students, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday announced on Tuesday that a diverse range of biscuits, bread, fruits, and milk will be provided under a revamped Breakfast scheme by the Department of School Education. This initiative is to ensure they receive a nutritious start to their day.

Addressing teachers at a Teachers' Day award function organized by the Department of School Education at Kamaraj Manimandarpam, Rangasamy pledged the government's commitment to improving educational facilities in government schools. He stated that efforts were underway to introduce smart classrooms in all schools. Additionally, measures were being taken to outsource services for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring the provision of quality drinking water.

Furthermore, the government is actively working to bring cooperative schools and colleges under the education department's purview. Vacant positions will be filled based on the marks of the applicants, and steps are being taken to enhance the salaries and regularize teachers employed on a contractual basis. The government also plans to establish new colleges to ensure that all school graduates have opportunities for higher education.

The Lieutenant Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, exhorted teachers to educate students about the contributions of unsung heroes in the freedom movement, impart moral values, and provide self-defence skills alongside the standard curriculum. She also highlighted the swift implementation of a 10% reservation policy for government school students, thanks to the support of the central government.

Dr Soundararajan emphasized the vital role of teachers as second parents and urged them to take good care of their students, assuring them that the government is dedicated to resolving their concerns through dialogue. She called upon government officials to give handloom products while honouring dignitaries in government functions. She also directed officials of the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply during official functions, when the power went off for a few minutes thus engulfing the venue in darkness.

Minister for Education A Namassivayam announced plans to provide free laptops to government school students, with a tender for their supply expected to be finalized within 45 days. To enhance their nutritional needs, students are being provided three eggs per week from two eggs earlier. He mentioned a higher allocation of Rs 200 crores in the budget for education, affirming the government's commitment to enhancing educational facilities.

The event, attended by prominent dignitaries including the Speaker of the Territorial Assembly R Selvam, MLA A John Kumar, Director of School Education P Priyatarshny, and Joint Director Sivagami, saw 21 teachers receive the Best Teachers award in various categories.

