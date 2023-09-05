Udhaya’s remark has nothing to do with INDIA: TMC

By Express News Service

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: With the BJP seeking to push the Opposition bloc, INDIA, on the backfoot over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments against Sanatana Dharma, the grouping made its first attempt on Monday to wriggle out of the situation.

The Trinamool Congress distanced INDIA from the statement, with its spokesperson Kunal Ghosh saying upfront, “We condemn such a remark... The INDIA bloc has no connection with such comments. Harmony is our culture. We have to respect other religions.”

His party boss and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was more guarded. “Ëvery religion has separate sentiments. India is about Unity in Diversity. We should not be involved in any matter which might hurt a section of people,” she said.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said his party’s stand is equal respect to all religions but each party in the INDIA bloc is free to articulate its views. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress took a different line. TNCC president K S Alagiri said, “Criticising Sanatana Dharma and denial of god are two different things. Udhayanidhi’s remark against Sanathana Dharma is rational.”

In Uttar Pradesh, Mahant Paramahans Das of Ayodhya walked into legal hot waters of hate speech by announcing a `10 crore bounty for beheading Udhayanidhi. As for the BJP, its TN president Annamalai went after HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, alleging he remained silent when Udhayanidhi spoke against Sanatana Dharma.

Not worried about cases, says udhaya

Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said he had spoken against discrimination and inequality in all religions and did not single out Hinduism

