Bengal: Elderly man arrested for raping Class 5 student repeatedly, used to give her Rs 10 afterwards

By PTI

SILIGURI: A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl for around a month in West Bengal's Darjeeling district near the India-Nepal border, police said.

The incidents, which took place in Panishali gram panchayat in the Khoribari area, came to light after the class 5 student told her mother and thereafter she lodged an FIR with the Khoribari police station on Monday.

"According to the FIR, the incidents took place when the girl was alone in her house. The accused, a local resident, used to give her Rs 10 every time after raping her. He had threatened her of strangling her to death if she revealed about the rapes to anyone," a police officer said.

Based on the police complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) was registered against him.

The girl was sent for medical examination to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

