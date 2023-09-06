BJP will win 150 seats in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, claims Amit Shah

Anuraag Singh and Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

BHOPAL/JAIPUR: In the season of yatras in poll-bound MP and Rajasthan, the BJP expects a rich electoral harvest — in Madhya Pradesh, the party sees 16 years of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a perfect period to gain invincibility, while in neighbouring Rajasthan, it strives to portray it has not forgotten Vasundhara Raje.

For the fifth time in less than two months, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off on Tuesday the party’s third Jan Ashirwad Yatra from the Mandla district of the tribal-dominated Mahakoshal region. In the afternoon, his visit to the Sheopur district of the Gwalior-Chambal region to flag off the fourth Yatra was cut short by bad weather. He flew to Delhi from Gwalior after addressing a rally over the phone.

Addressing the rally in Mandla district after flagging the third of the five Jan Ashirwad Yatras, Shah exuded confidence that the party would retain power in the state with 150 seats. The MP Assembly has 230 seats, out of which BJP currently has 127.

He showered praise on the over 18 years-long BJP regime in MP (Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the CM for 16 years) for “transforming MP from a BIMARU to Bemisal (unparalleled) state.” He was full of praise for the Chouhan government for the literacy campaign launched in this tribal-dominated area which ensured Mandla to be declared as a fully functional literate district.

Quoting former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s statement that the minorities have the first right over the country’s resources, Shah said the policy of appeasement at the Centre changed after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Though Shah, the union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM Chouhan addressed the gathering in Sheopur from Gwalior over the phone only, Shah promised to be in the town as the poll fever rises.

In Jaipur, the party launched its fourth Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan from the revered Gogamedi site in Hanumangarh on Tuesday. Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari flagged off the Yatra chariot. Gadkari spoke about the developmental milestones achieved during the tenure of Vasundhara Raje as the Chief Minister. The party this time has not projected its chief ministerial candidate and has sought to trust “collective leadership.”

