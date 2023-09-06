Dehradun Diary: Boom in state due to G20 restrictions in Delhi

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

Boom in state due to G20 restrictions in Delhi

Post G20 restrictions in Delhi from September 8 to 10, tourists from the national capital are flocking Uttarakhand’s traditional destinations of Ramnagar, Nainital and other hill stations. The influx is mainly towards Ramnagar. Jungle safari has been booked till September 10 in Ramnagar, Dhela and Jhirna zones of Jim Corbett Park. “The phato zone of the Terai Western Forest Division was closed after torrential rains in August,” Terai Western Forest Division DFO Prakash Chandra Arya told this newspaper. After 25 days, the zone opened for tourists and on the first day, 50 gypsies took a safari.

State University gets patent on Petri dish

An apparatus for spreading microbial culture on a Petri dish developed by the Swami Rama Himalayan University has been granted a patent by the Patent Office, GOI. The new invention by the Department of Biosciences of the University has added another feather to its cap. This invention relates to a novel method and invention of an apparatus for spreading microbial cultures on a Petri dish. Chancellor, SHRU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana said, “The recent patent awarded to us is a utility patent, one on isolating a single microorganism”.

17 teachers awarded Shailesh Matiani Award

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) honoured 17 teachers with the Shailesh Matiani State Educational Award at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Asha Budakoti from Pauri, Sanjay Kumar Kuksal from Uttarkashi, Usha Gaur from Dehradun, Sanjay Kumar from Haridwar, Uttam Singh Rana from Tehri, Ravish Chandra Panchauli from Champawat, Suresh Chandra Sati from Bageshwar, Ganga Arya from Pithoragarh, Dr Asha Bisht will be honoured in elementary education. Lokendrapal Singh from Uttarkashi, Sanjay Kumar from Dehradun, and Damayanti Chand from Pithoragarh were honoured in secondary education.

Narendra Sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

Boom in state due to G20 restrictions in Delhi Post G20 restrictions in Delhi from September 8 to 10, tourists from the national capital are flocking Uttarakhand’s traditional destinations of Ramnagar, Nainital and other hill stations. The influx is mainly towards Ramnagar. Jungle safari has been booked till September 10 in Ramnagar, Dhela and Jhirna zones of Jim Corbett Park. “The phato zone of the Terai Western Forest Division was closed after torrential rains in August,” Terai Western Forest Division DFO Prakash Chandra Arya told this newspaper. After 25 days, the zone opened for tourists and on the first day, 50 gypsies took a safari. State University gets patent on Petri dish An apparatus for spreading microbial culture on a Petri dish developed by the Swami Rama Himalayan University has been granted a patent by the Patent Office, GOI. The new invention by the Department of Biosciences of the University has added another feather to its cap. This invention relates to a novel method and invention of an apparatus for spreading microbial cultures on a Petri dish. Chancellor, SHRU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana said, “The recent patent awarded to us is a utility patent, one on isolating a single microorganism”. 17 teachers awarded Shailesh Matiani Award On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) honoured 17 teachers with the Shailesh Matiani State Educational Award at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Asha Budakoti from Pauri, Sanjay Kumar Kuksal from Uttarkashi, Usha Gaur from Dehradun, Sanjay Kumar from Haridwar, Uttam Singh Rana from Tehri, Ravish Chandra Panchauli from Champawat, Suresh Chandra Sati from Bageshwar, Ganga Arya from Pithoragarh, Dr Asha Bisht will be honoured in elementary education. Lokendrapal Singh from Uttarkashi, Sanjay Kumar from Dehradun, and Damayanti Chand from Pithoragarh were honoured in secondary education.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Narendra SethiOur correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com