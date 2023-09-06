Home Nation

Ghaziabad teen dies of rabies a month after dog bite, hid incident from parents

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance.

Published: 06th September 2023 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies here, police said on Tuesday.

Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, they said.

Shahvaz, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear, police said.

He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1.

On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, they said.

Shahvaz's family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment.

At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance.

A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rabies dog bite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp