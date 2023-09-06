In poll-bound MP, CM Shivraj to make Hindu religious town new district

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In the run-up to Assembly polls in two months, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced making Hindu religious town Maihar a new district. This is the fourth new district that the CM has announced in less than 50 days.

Talking to journalists in Bhopal, the CM said, “We’ve decided to turn Goddess Sharda’s land Maihar into a new district. The process of making Maihar a new district is being started from today only.”

Earlier on July 20, Chouhan had announced making Nagda (which has been part of the Ujjain district) a separate district, while on August 21 he had announced creating the Pichhore district out of the existing Shivpuri district.

Three days later on August 24, Chouhan had announced making Pandhurna (which forms part of Kamal Nath’s pocket-borough Chhindwara district) a new district. After Tuesday’s announcement, Maihar will become the 57th district of the state.

