Home Nation

In poll-bound MP, CM Shivraj to make Hindu religious town new district

After Tuesday’s announcement, Maihar will become the 57th district of the state.

Published: 06th September 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In the run-up to Assembly polls in two months, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced making Hindu religious town Maihar a new district. This is the fourth new district that the CM has announced in less than 50 days.

Talking to journalists in Bhopal, the CM said, “We’ve decided to turn Goddess Sharda’s land Maihar into a new district. The process of making Maihar a new district is being started from today only.”

Earlier on July 20, Chouhan had announced making Nagda (which has been part of the Ujjain district) a separate district, while on August 21 he had announced creating the Pichhore district out of the existing Shivpuri district.

Three days later on August 24, Chouhan had announced making Pandhurna (which forms part of Kamal Nath’s pocket-borough Chhindwara district) a new district. After Tuesday’s announcement, Maihar will become the 57th district of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP New Districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp