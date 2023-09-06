Now SP, AAP shield INDIA from Udhayanidhi controversy

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: A day after the Trinamool Congress condemned DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call to ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’, two more Opposition parties came forward to distance themselves from the controversial comment.

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav termed the Tamil Nadu minister’s remark “an individual’s personal opinion”, cautioning that it is not prudent for one to make disparaging comments on another’s religion and faith.

Speaking in the same vein, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stressed respecting every religion, adding that he follows Sanatana Dharma.

Commenting on the controversy, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said Udhayanidhi is trying to cover up his government’s failures in maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, over 260 eminent citizens, including ex-judges and bureaucrats, have written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud urging him to take cognisance of the comment, calling it "hate speech."

