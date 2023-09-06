Pawar's 'power' punch to BJP in Maharashtra rally over 'misuse' of agencies

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a rally in Jalgaon on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his misuse of central agencies to cause trouble in opposition parties and blamed him for breaking Shiv Sena and NCP apart. After Ajit Pawar’s revolt, the NCP chief started touring the state. He earlier addressed rallies in Yeola, Beed and Kolhapur and on Tuesday, he addressed a massive rally in Jalgaon.

Sharad Pawar said that Modi has been in power for the last nine years, which is an achievement. However, he misuses central agencies like ED, CBI and IT to target political opponents and break their parties.

“Modi rather than using the power for the welfare of the people, has been misusing the power to frame them in false cases. Our former home minister Anil Deshmukh was not at fault but he was jailed. Similarly, Nawab Malik was framed and put behind bars. The power should have been used to uplift people’s lives, not to target them,” Pawar said.

He pointed out that Modi in his Bhopal rally, criticised the NCP and raised the irrigation and state co-operative bank scam issue. “I appeal to Modi to probe the cases that he raised in his speeches. If someone is doing the wrong thing and indulging in corruption, then actions should be taken against the concerned person. The probe should be initiated. But he should not indulge in false allegations. If the charges against the NCP are false, then what actions will he take against them,” Pawar added.

He said that today power is in the hands of the wrong people. “When the time comes, they should use the vote against these people who forced lathi charge against Maratha community protestors. The people in power are insensitive towards the farmers and have no planning to mitigate the drought. There is a shortage of drinking water and fodder, but the state is not concerned,” he said.

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a rally in Jalgaon on Tuesday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his misuse of central agencies to cause trouble in opposition parties and blamed him for breaking Shiv Sena and NCP apart. After Ajit Pawar’s revolt, the NCP chief started touring the state. He earlier addressed rallies in Yeola, Beed and Kolhapur and on Tuesday, he addressed a massive rally in Jalgaon. Sharad Pawar said that Modi has been in power for the last nine years, which is an achievement. However, he misuses central agencies like ED, CBI and IT to target political opponents and break their parties. “Modi rather than using the power for the welfare of the people, has been misusing the power to frame them in false cases. Our former home minister Anil Deshmukh was not at fault but he was jailed. Similarly, Nawab Malik was framed and put behind bars. The power should have been used to uplift people’s lives, not to target them,” Pawar said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He pointed out that Modi in his Bhopal rally, criticised the NCP and raised the irrigation and state co-operative bank scam issue. “I appeal to Modi to probe the cases that he raised in his speeches. If someone is doing the wrong thing and indulging in corruption, then actions should be taken against the concerned person. The probe should be initiated. But he should not indulge in false allegations. If the charges against the NCP are false, then what actions will he take against them,” Pawar added. He said that today power is in the hands of the wrong people. “When the time comes, they should use the vote against these people who forced lathi charge against Maratha community protestors. The people in power are insensitive towards the farmers and have no planning to mitigate the drought. There is a shortage of drinking water and fodder, but the state is not concerned,” he said.