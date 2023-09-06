Uttarakhand to widen tourist safety net, set up rafting rescue force soon

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand police will soon have a separate Rafting Rescue Force exclusively meant for the safety of tourists who like to have an adventurous experience of crossing the strong currents of the Ganga. The force will be stationed at the two most dangerous points of the rafting route, most probably along the Rishikesh route. The force will respond in case of an emergency.

State Disaster Response Force Commandant Manikant Mishra told this daily that the state Tourism Development Council has asked the police to make security arrangements for rafting in the area. “The police headquarters, therefore, has decided to set up the Police Rafting Rescue Centre in Shivpuri,” he said.

Rishikesh is the country’s largest rafting adventure hub. Every year at least 5 lakh tourists turn to Rishikesh for rafting. “This rescue unit will also be under this centre. It will include personnel from SDRF, PAC and other wings of the police. On the demand of the Tourism Development Council, the police headquarters issued orders on Monday,” Mishra said.

“Around this time of the year, the river is extremely choppy,” Mishra said, adding, “There are many dangerous points where at least four tourists die in accidents every year,” he added. The police headquarters has also issued orders to set up a flood relief centre at Muni Ki Reti.

At least 16 officers and SDRF employees will be deployed during the rainy season. Rafting is done between Shivpuri to Rishikesh and Mala Ki Khunti to Shivpuri in the Rishikesh area.

There are five dangerous points on both these routes. These include The Wall, Three Blind Myce, Roller Coaster, Golf Course and Daniel Deep. Daniel Deep is considered the safest bet as no accident has been reported from there in several years.

Praveen Rangad, president of the Rafting Association, said, “These rafting points are determined according to a grading plan that draws from data on wave strength and depth.

