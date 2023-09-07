Home Nation

15-year-old boy killed after a javelin thrown by another student pierced his head in Raigad

Hujefa Daware had bent down to tie his shoelace and didn't realise the pointed object was moving towards him, an official said.

Published: 07th September 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 15-year-old boy died after a javelin thrown by another student during a practice session pierced his head at a school in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased student, Hujefa Daware had bent down to tie his shoelace and didn't realise the pointed object was moving towards him.

The freak incident took place at INT English School at Purar, Goregaon, in the Mangaon taluka of the district on Wednesday afternoon when students were practising javelin throwing at the school's ground, he said.

Daware was also a part of the javelin team that was preparing for a taluka-level meet. As the practice session was underway, a fellow student hurled a javelin. However, Daware apparently failed to notice that the long stick with a pointed end was flying in his direction.

The teen was hit in the head when he bent down to tie his shoelace. Daware collapsed on the spot after the javelin pierced his head. The profusely bleeding student died before he could be taken to the hospital, a police official said. 

The Goregaon police in the district have registered a case of accidental death for now and are examining if there was any negligence on the part of the student who threw the javelin, he said.

The police have also sought the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the school and the ones covering the playground.

A probe into the matter is going on, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Javelin accident school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp