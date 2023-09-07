Advisory issued: Stakeholders asked to disclose lentil stocks as prices soar

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has issued an advisory to traders, importers and stockists to mandatorily disclose their masur (lentil) stocks with immediate effect as the price of pulses are shooting up in the election year.

Earlier in March this year, the government had made efforts to control the price of pigeon peas (toor dal) as well. “All the stakeholders should mandatorily disclose their masur stock on the stock disclosure portal of the department every Friday,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs.

“Any undisclosed stock, if found, will be considered as hoarding and suitable action under the Essential Commodities Act would be initiated,” Singh warned.

The Essential Commodities Act 1955 is to ensure the delivery of certain essential commodities to save consumers from hoarders or black marketing. The government said Masur imports from Canada and tur imports from Africa have gone up. “The government is watching a few players trying to manipulate the market,” said Singh.

When pigeon pea prices started soaring in April, restaurants, canteens and eateries started replacing it with lentils. It led to an increase in the import of lentils from Canada and Australia by traders and importers. However, the increase in demand for lentils made its prices start soaring as well.

The drought in Canada would lead to lesser production of lentils. “Importers and traders started hoarding lentils after getting news of less production due to impending droughts,” said Rahul Chauhan, an agri-commodity expert.

In the meantime, drought-like conditions prevailing in many parts of India have led to lesser sowing areas of pulses. This increased speculations of lesser production of pulses in the country this year as well.

