Allahabad HC: State employing watchman for monthly salary of Rs 150 amounts to forced labour

The employment of the petitioner, a watchman at a school, involved regularity, responsibility and working hours comparable to regular employees, the court held.

Published: 07th September 2023 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:02 PM

The Allahabad High Court recently held that employment by the State government for a monthly payment of Rs 150 amounts to forced labour and is prohibited by law, Bar and Bench reports.

Justice Irshad Ali noted that the nature of the employment of the petitioner, a watchman at a school, involved regularity, responsibility and working hours comparable to regular employees, the report said.

"In case the State Government forces labour at such ridiculously low rate, on which no human being can maintain himself or even exist, the exaction of work cannot be treated other than a exploitation of humane labour, violating basic human rights and right to work with dignity violating Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The employment under the State Government for a sum of Rs 150 per month amounts to force labour which is not permissible in law," the order stated.

According to Bar and Bench, the Court was hearing a plea filed by the watchman (petitioner) in 2004. The petitioner was hired in December 1992 initially receiving a monthly salary of Rs 30. The following year, he officially assumed the role of a choukidar (watchman). His salary was raised from Rs 30 to Rs 150 in 1998, and he has been receiving this amount ever since.

