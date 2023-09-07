Atrocity cases against SC/ST on the rise in Delhi

Shalini Chandran By

Online Desk

A parliamentary standing committee has expressed concerns over the rising number of cases in Delhi related to atrocities against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the last five years.

The committee on the welfare of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes noted such cases have risen sharply to 130 in 2022 from just 36 in 2018.

It also expressed consternation at delays and apparent shoddiness in investigation of such cases by the Delhi Police, noting that some are not even chargesheeted, and asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for an explanation.

The committee also highlighted the very low conviction rate for cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Delhi.

The committee noted that the conviction rate in such cases has been dismal at 0 to 2 cases per year, while acquittals have risen from 10 in 2018 to 23 so far in 2023.

In the report on the implementation of reservation policy by the Delhi government, the committee pointed out that there has been increasing delays in the investigation of such cases.

For example, the number of cases where investigation could not be completed in the stipulated 60 days rose to a 78 in 2021 from 24 in 2018, the committee noted.

“The cases where justice is being delayed will only prolong the agony being faced by the aggrieved SC/ST individuals”, the committee said in its report, adding that there was also an increase in the number of cases pending trial.

The committee demanded to know “about the sincere efforts made by the prosecution” to investigate, argue and present cases under the Act, along with the reasons for pendency of cases.

Rising Awareness

Rajendra Pal Gautham, who stepped down as social welfare minister of Delhi last year, pointed to two factors as contributing to the rise in such cases.

“One, since the inception of the BJP government at the centre, atrocities against Dalits have increased,” he said.

The second factor, he said, was related to the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment that diluted the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The judgment had seen a pan-India protest agitation by SC-ST organizations. Ironically, he pointed out, Supreme Court’s decision may have served to make more people aware of the Act.

“As a result of the Bharat bandh in 2018, where thousands of youngsters were arrested, people have become more aware of the situation at hand. That is why more cases are being registered,” he said.

When asked whether the AAP government has done anything in particular to address the issue of discrimination and violence against Dalits, the former minister said the elected state government has its own limitations in dealing with this.

"This matter does not come under the purview of the state government. This is a law and order situation,” he said, pointing to the fact that law and order in Delhi is under the purview and control of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Another reason is that there is no scheduled caste commission in Delhi. There is only the National Scheduled Caste Commission,” he pointed out.

