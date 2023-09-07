China, Manipur and economy on Sonia Gandhi's wishlist for special Parliament session

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking discussion on nine issues including the Manipur unrest, China’s border transgressions, JPC probe into the Adani row, caste census, and Centre-state relations during the upcoming special Parliament session.

She also questioned the government’s failure to spell out the agenda of the special session, which drew a sharp reaction from the BJP. Pointing out that the session was called without any consultation with the Opposition, Sonia said: “None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for government business."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said political parties are never consulted before calling a Parliament session. “Perhaps, you do not pay attention to traditions," Joshi said sarcastically. In her letter, Sonia assured the PM of the Opposition parties' participation in the special session but said adequate time should be allocated for the discussion on the issues.

“We most certainly want to participate in the special session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance. I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate rules for a discussion and debate on these issues,” she said. Notably, the Congress leader also raised the 'urgent need for a caste census'. India's current economic situation also figured in her list of important issues to be discussed in the special session. She sought time to discuss inflation, rising unemployment, and the financial distress faced by small businesses and MSMEs.

While the government hasn’t revealed the agenda of the special session scheduled for September 18-22, speculation is rife that it may bring a resolution to change India’s official name to Bharat, and table the bills on ‘one nation, one election’, women’s reservation, and the Uniform Civil Code.

'Parl norms flouted'

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the agenda of every special session in the past was known in advance and that it's only the Modi govt that 'distorts' parliamentary conventions

