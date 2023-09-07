Divided opinions on Jharkhand CM Soren's decision to include transgender people in OBC list

By ANI

RANCHI: The recent announcement by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to include the transgender community of the state in the OBC category has been met with mixed reactions. With some welcoming the move, others including Sonal Tiwari, an advocate and transgender rights activist, have termed the decision discriminatory.

According to Tiwari, the inclusion of transgender people in the OBC category should have been based on research and data. The activist claimed, most transgender people in Jharkhand also belong to the SC/ST category, and including them in OBC will deprive them of the benefits of SC/ST.

"This is a welcomed step by the state government. However, this should have been done with some research and data because this is a bit discriminatory. Most of the transgenders are from the West and East Singhbhum areas, and they do come under other categories like SC and ST. Hence, they won't be getting the benefits,” the transgender rights activist claimed while speaking to ANI in the state capital, Ranchi.

Tiwari further added that until a transgender Welfare Board is formed, transgender people will not be able to get reservations or other benefits.

“Until a Transgender Welfare Board is formed, transgender people will not be able to receive reservations or other benefits. A department or a board is necessary to decide in which jobs the government should give reservations to transgenders,” the activist said

In an effort to provide better opportunities and benefits to the transgender community, the Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has recently decided to include the transgender community of the state in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

Jharkhand Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel informed on Wednesday that, “With regard to the proposal for inclusion of transgender people in the OBC category, transgender people would now be known as the third gender.”

“Transgenders who are not covered under any category of reservation would be included in the OBC list at vacant serial number spot 46,” he added.

As per another proposal, under the CM State Social Security Pension Scheme, transgender people would be provided a sum of Rs 1000 per month, said Jharkhand Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel.

