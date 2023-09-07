Drubbing to AAP, NSUI candidate wins Panjab University president’s post

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE victory in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections has lifted the hopes of the Congress youth wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) as they are now aiming to return to power in the election to Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) to be held on September 22.

NSUI’s Jatinder Singh was on Wednesday elected president of Panjab University.

“We are very hopeful for our victory in the DUSU election as well. The Panjab University election results have boosted our confidence. We are hoping to come back to DUSU.”

“We want to work on several issues including a hostel for all, enhanced security, better infrastructure, free metro pass, railway reservation centre, discrimination-free university, free wi-fi, etc. Our motto this year is #JudegaVidyartiJeetegaIndia,” he added.

The NSUI won the DUSU’s president’s post in 2017. ABVP has been dominating the union since it was in a straight contest with NSUI.

Meanwhile, NSUI alleged that its activists were beaten up by ABVP leaders at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

