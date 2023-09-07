Home Nation

India records 71 fresh COVID-19 cases, active cases stand at 494

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,024.

Published: 07th September 2023 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 71 fresh COVID-19 cases while the active cases have been recorded at 494, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,024, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The country's infection tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,97,537).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,019 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp