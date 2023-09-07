Home Nation

'Jawan' fever grips Kashmir; valley's lone multiplex running houseful over the weekend

Shah Rukh Khan's fans gathered at the Inox multiplex located in Shivpora area early morning for the first show of the action entertainer on Thursday.

Published: 07th September 2023 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

'Jawan' fever grips Kashmir

: A fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses with the poster of Jawan movie outside a multiplex to watch the first day first show of the movie 'Jawan', in Srinagar. (PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Excitement was palpable among superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans here as "Jawan"-fever gripped Kashmir with the valley's lone multiplex running houseful till the weekend ahead.

The fans of the superstar, most of them youth, gathered at the Inox multiplex located in Shivpora area early morning for the first show of the action entertainer on Thursday.

The multiplex is running six shows daily, except for five on Friday.

Vijay Dhar, owner of the multiplex, said there is always a lot of excitement for a Shah Rukh Khan movie.

"The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had mentioned it (the response) in the Parliament when 'Pathaan' released here. The initial response (for 'Jawan') has been very good. It is houseful for the four days (till Sunday). Then it depends upon the movie and how much the people like it," Dhar told reporters.

He said there are six shows throughout the week, except for Friday when there are only five, and the multiplex is running houseful till Sunday.

"The response from the youth has been very good," he added.

After watching the first show, Faizan Yusuf from Pulwama said the movie would smash all records at the box office.

"The movie is wonderful. It is far better than what we expected. Khan looks fitter onscreen than how he seems to be in its trailer. The movie and its storyline matches the hype generated before its release. God willing, it will be a mega-blockbuster. I have booked tickets for all shows," he told PTI here.

Shahid from Srinagar also praised the movie and said it was "worth the hype".

"All the seats were full and Khan is looking amazing. The story is also good, it is a masala movie. SRK's movies are a support for the Bollywood," he said.

"I am very satisfied and this film will be a superhit and will break more records than 'Pathaan'," Anas, a local youth who watched the movie, said.

The superstar's fan club in the valley also celebrated the release of the movie by cutting a cake inside the multiplex.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Jawan Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp