Manipur violence: Curfew relaxed in five valley districts 

However, the relaxation will not include any gatherings, sit-in protests, rallies, etc. without obtaining approval from the competent authority, the government order read.

FILE: Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A day after curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur, authorities announced curfew relaxation timing to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food.

An official order issued on Wednesday said curfew has been relaxed from 5 am to 6 pm for Imphal East, Imphal West and Kakching districts on Thursday.

Curfew relaxation in Thoubal district is from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.Curfew relaxation for Bishnupur district is from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., it said.

More than 40 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to breach security barricades at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday.

"This relaxation shall not include any gathering or sit-in protest or rally, etc. without obtaining approval from competent authority", the official order said.

On Tuesday, the state government hurriedly clamped full curfew in five valley districts till further orders in apprehension of law and order violations.

