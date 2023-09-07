Raipur Diary: Better voter turnout expected in Maoist-affected Bastar

Ejaz Kaiser By

Lit fest: Budding talents get peek into arts, films

Raipur Art, Literature and Film Festival (RALFF) mesmerised the audiences with various key sessions as the 3-day event turned out to be a learning opportunity and a platform for budding talents to explore their potential and get to know the professional aspect of filmmaking or art. The fest bridged the gap between three creative fields of activities with around 15 sessions of experts including writers, artists and critics discussing different themes of cinema, art and literature. Over 80 films from different states and two entries from the US and Iran were submitted as part of the festival.

Better voter turnout expected in Bastar

With new base camps in operation and an improved security environment in Maoist-affected region, the Election Commission of India hopes the voting percentage across the Bastar zone will be much better with high voter turnout this time. The Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale hinted at a strong possibility of getting polling booths that were shifted in previous elections from remote interior areas to safer locations. The move will enable many tribals who earlier walked 10-20 km from their village to cast their votes can now easily exercise their right to franchise.

Murmu, first Prez to visit Raipur museum

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Mahant Ghasidas Memorial Museum, one of the first ten known museums of the country in 1857, during her visit to Raipur. After the first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad inaugurated the building of the museum on 21 March 1953, Murmu is the only President to visit the museum that boasts anthropological & natural history artefacts along with exclusive arts such as artistic sculptures and pottery. In the multifaceted Raipur museum, there are various types of materials related to tribal culture, prehistoric stone tools, ancient statues, records, copper plates and coins recovered from Chhattisgarh.

