SC relief for Editors Guild members against coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur

The FIRs were lodged after the EGI published a report based on ground reporting by senior journalists Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Published: 07th September 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 09:08 AM

Hundreds of women defy curfew and stage a protest at Phougakchao Ikhai, in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Manipur police not to take any coercive action against Editors Guild of India (EGI) president Seema Mustafa and three other journalists till September 11 in connection with two FIRs against them for offences ranging from promoting enmity between two communities to defamation. 

The FIRs were lodged after the EGI published a report based on ground reporting by senior journalists Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan, and Sanjay Kapoor. The report was critical of the state government’s handling of the situation and claimed that the authorities had “turned partisan” during the conflict. It also flagged biased reporting by some local media outlets and said that the protracted internet ban in the state was affecting media reportage. 

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra sought the Manipur government’s response and directed the Manipur police not to take any coercive actions against them till the next date of hearing (September 11). 

“We will issue notice. Keep it on Monday. Till the next date of listing, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioners,” the bench said. The item was not listed but the bench agreed to hear the matter on an urgent basis after senior advocate Shyam Divan mentioned that the senior journalists were apprehending arrest.

Status on arms looted
The SC sought a status report from the Manipur government on its August 7 direction to take stock of the arms looted from the state armoury. It also sought action irrespective of which side is involved

