Top Congress leadership maintaining silence over denigration of Hindu faith: Ravi Shankar Prasad

By PTI

PATNA: On Thursday, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad charged the Congress top leadership with maintaining "silence" over controversial remarks about the Hindu faith made by some of its own leaders, besides Tamil Nadu ally DMK.

Addressing a press conference here, Prasad, a former union minister asked whether "a decision was taken to denigrate Hindus" at the recently held meeting of INDIA.

"It is not for no reason that the coalition has been called ghamandia. Its members have the ghamand (arrogance) of understanding the sensibilities of India while showing scant regard for the same," he alleged.

Referring to Tamil Nadu minister Udayanaidhi Stalin's likening of 'Sanatana Dharma' to malaria and dengue, Prasad said, "Now another DMK leader A Raja has compared the Hindu faith to leprosy and HIV/AIDS".

ALSO READ | Sanatana Dharma row: TN CM Stalin slams PM, BJP's attack on Udhayanidhi, says check your facts

He alleged that those within the Congress, like the Home Minister of Karnataka (G Parameshwara) are questioning the origins of Hinduism.

"The son of the party's national president (Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge) makes derogatory statements about Sanatana Dharma day in and day out," he added.

Asserting that the BJP will "never accept such denigration of the Hindu faith", Prasad said, "the silence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the movers and shakers of the Congress, baffles the people".

He also recited a Sanskrit aphorism to emphasize that "silence is tantamount to acceptance".

PATNA: On Thursday, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad charged the Congress top leadership with maintaining "silence" over controversial remarks about the Hindu faith made by some of its own leaders, besides Tamil Nadu ally DMK. Addressing a press conference here, Prasad, a former union minister asked whether "a decision was taken to denigrate Hindus" at the recently held meeting of INDIA. "It is not for no reason that the coalition has been called ghamandia. Its members have the ghamand (arrogance) of understanding the sensibilities of India while showing scant regard for the same," he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Referring to Tamil Nadu minister Udayanaidhi Stalin's likening of 'Sanatana Dharma' to malaria and dengue, Prasad said, "Now another DMK leader A Raja has compared the Hindu faith to leprosy and HIV/AIDS". ALSO READ | Sanatana Dharma row: TN CM Stalin slams PM, BJP's attack on Udhayanidhi, says check your facts He alleged that those within the Congress, like the Home Minister of Karnataka (G Parameshwara) are questioning the origins of Hinduism. "The son of the party's national president (Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge) makes derogatory statements about Sanatana Dharma day in and day out," he added. Asserting that the BJP will "never accept such denigration of the Hindu faith", Prasad said, "the silence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the movers and shakers of the Congress, baffles the people". He also recited a Sanskrit aphorism to emphasize that "silence is tantamount to acceptance".