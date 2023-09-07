Home Nation

'Will continue to fight to make state universities free of corruption, violence': Bengal Governor 

Published: 07th September 2023 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2023 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

C V Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (Photo | CV Ananda Bose's website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, in a video message on Thursday, asserted that he will continue his fight to make state universities free of corruption and violence.

His comment comes at a time when the state government and the Raj Bhavan are embroiled in a war of words over the appointments of interim vice-chancellors of some state universities by the governor.

"I want universities in the state to be free of violence and be the best in India," Governor Bose said.

He promised in the name of Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra and Swami Vivekananda to continue to fight for a 'corruption-free academia'.

Speaking about the Raj Bhavan's recent move to appoint interim VCs, Bose said, "I have appointed them as apex court ruled against some of the appointments earlier made by the state government."

"There were allegations of corruption, sexual harassment and political interference against some VCs who were earlier appointed. Five VCs who resigned told me in confidence that they received threats," he claimed. Bose said Bengal's Gen Next is the state's biggest asset.

