Home Nation

47 students among 55 passengers injured as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra 

A total of 70 passengers were travelling in the bus when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Chinchpada-Wada Road.

Published: 08th September 2023 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PALGHAR: As many as 55 passengers, most of them school and college students, were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 6.45 a.m. near Desai village in Wada tehsil, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said.

"The bus involved in the accident was operated by the MSRTC. It was carrying a large number of school and college students," the corporation's Thane divisional controller Vilas Rathod said.

A total of 70 passengers were travelling in the bus when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Chinchpada-Wada Road.

Of them, 55 passengers, including 47 students, were injured. However, none of them suffered any major injury, he said. All the injured persons, including the bus driver, were taken to local hospitals.

After primary treatment, all of them were allowed to return home, he said. Police inspector Suresh Kadam confirmed that the injured included a large number of students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Accident MSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp