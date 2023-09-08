CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra amidst downpour 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days after he performed the special Maharudra Anusthan at the world-famous Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to end the prolonged dry weather in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra amidst heavy rains on Friday.

With the rain gods smiling again on the assembly poll-bound state, Chouhan addressed a crowded gathering in the Jaura assembly segment of Morena district of Gwalior-Chambal region while braving the rain. "When my people are braving rain, then I too will speak to them and address them in the same rain, without caring for the rain," he said.

"Just a few days back, I prayed in Ujjain for the revival of rains. I thank Lord Mahakal for listening to the prayers and ushering rains all across Madhya Pradesh," said Chouhan while addressing the gathering.

In his signature style, he subsequently met with women who tied Rakhis on his hand. Overwhelmed by their affection, Chouhan said, "I swear by this sacred bond that I'll never allow tears in your eyes."

He also announced that the next instalment under the Ladli Behana Yojana will be credited into the accounts of the 1.25 crore financially weak women at state level event in Gwalior on September 10.

The CM also declared to turn Jaura Nagar Panchayat into a Nagar Palika.

Importantly, till three days back MP was facing a drought-like situation, with over 45 out of the 53 districts reporting below-normal rain. But within three days, the state's figure of 19% below normal rain has improved to 16% below normal rain owing to well-distributed heavy rains.

The Met Dept has sounded an orange alert of extremely heavy rains in six districts and a yellow alert of heavy rains in over 20 districts over the next 24 hours.

