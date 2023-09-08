'Govt does not value leader of 60% of population', Rahul on Kharge not being invited for G-20 dinner

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Modi government over reports of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G20 Summit dinner, saying that the government “does not value the leader of 60% of India's population.”

Rahul made this comment while addressing the media at a press conference at the Brussels Press Club.

The Congress leader is on a six-day European tour where he will meet several European parliamentarians and lawmakers besides having interaction with university students and Indian diasporas.

Responding to a question on reports of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G20 Summit dinner by the President of India, Gandhi said.

“What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition. It tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60% of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what type of thinking goes behind that”.

This comes amid the row over a G-20 dinner invitation from the President to foreign delegates in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India'.

On Thursday, the Congress MP held deliberations with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels.

In our meeting, we discussed with the Parliamentarians across the board the relationship between India and Europe, the changing globe, the transition into a new energy paradigm, new mobility paradigm among others. The discussion was fruitful. We have also given them a sense of the type of challenges India is facing, such as economic challenges, the general trend of attack on the democratic institutions, etc.,” said Gandhi.

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Modi government over reports of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G20 Summit dinner, saying that the government “does not value the leader of 60% of India's population.” Rahul made this comment while addressing the media at a press conference at the Brussels Press Club. The Congress leader is on a six-day European tour where he will meet several European parliamentarians and lawmakers besides having interaction with university students and Indian diasporas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); #G20SummitDelhi | #BharatMandapam is all set to host world leaders. @YeshiSeli pic.twitter.com/Wtyv1D9v42 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 8, 2023 Responding to a question on reports of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G20 Summit dinner by the President of India, Gandhi said. “What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition. It tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60% of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what type of thinking goes behind that”. This comes amid the row over a G-20 dinner invitation from the President to foreign delegates in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India'. On Thursday, the Congress MP held deliberations with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels. In our meeting, we discussed with the Parliamentarians across the board the relationship between India and Europe, the changing globe, the transition into a new energy paradigm, new mobility paradigm among others. The discussion was fruitful. We have also given them a sense of the type of challenges India is facing, such as economic challenges, the general trend of attack on the democratic institutions, etc.,” said Gandhi.