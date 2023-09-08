Home Nation

Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court grants ASI 8 more weeks to complete scientific survey 

The survey is being conducted on the mosque premises barring the sealed area around the ablution pond where a purported Shivlinga-like structure was found in a 2022 May survey.

Published: 08th September 2023 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Gyanvapi

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team member during scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Varanasi district court, on Friday, granted eight more weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the ongoing scientific survey on the Gyanvapi mosque premises and submit its report. However, District Judge Dr AK Vishvesh dismissed the objection of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the mosque management committee, to the ASI plea providing additional time to the survey agency.

Notably, the ASI has been carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to ascertain whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. The survey is being conducted on the mosque premises barring the sealed area around the ablution pond where a purported Shivlinga-like structure was found during a court-commissioned survey in May last year.

The ASI commenced its survey after the Allahabad High Court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step was “necessary in the interest of justice” and that it would benefit both the Hindus and Muslims. The court had fixed September 4 as the date for the Archaeological Survey of India to complete the survey and submit the report. As the survey work was not complete, the advocate of the ASI had sought additional time of eight weeks (56 days) to complete the survey work.

During the last hearing, the Muslim side had presented its objection and said the ASI team was not authorised to survey the premises by removing debris or garbage as it would weaken the mosque structure.

The Muslim side had also alleged that ASI was digging in the basement as well as other places of the mosque complex without permission and accumulating debris on the western wall of the structure, which may pose a risk of collapse of the structure.

The ASI survey work resumed on August 4. The Varanasi court, the same day, also granted the ASI an additional month to complete the survey, extending its original deadline from August 4 to September 4.

However, to challenge the Varanasi court’s order off scientific survey, upheld by the Allahabad High Court, AIM had petitioned the Supreme Court which, on August 4, refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on an ASI survey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varanasi district court ASI Gyanvapi mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp